TD Securities Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$39.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

