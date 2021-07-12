TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 208.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $148,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 39.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.