TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,484 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $37.44 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.