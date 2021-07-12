TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.94 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

