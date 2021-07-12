TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRNA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 234,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.70.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,350 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

