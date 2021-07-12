TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,329,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $65.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

