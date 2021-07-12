TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Middlesex Water worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MSEX opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

