TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,550 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

