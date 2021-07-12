Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $43.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $774.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

