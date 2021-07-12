Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

TMHC stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

