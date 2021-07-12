TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.83 ($30.39).

TEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €21.50 ($25.29) and a 1-year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €26.20.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

