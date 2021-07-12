Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NYSE:TCMD) Director William W. Burke Sells 6,761 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NYSE:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.46. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

