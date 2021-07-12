Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.81. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $978.42 million, a PE ratio of -452.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

