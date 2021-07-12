Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 145,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

