Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $82.78 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00417052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,453,289 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

