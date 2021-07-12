Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

