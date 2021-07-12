Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Major Shareholder Sells $512,168,106.80 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.