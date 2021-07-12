Symrise (ETR:SY1) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.25

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €121.25 ($142.65) and last traded at €120.80 ($142.12), with a volume of 170042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €120.20 ($141.41).

The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 54.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €111.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.