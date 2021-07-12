SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,169,000 after buying an additional 59,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $575.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.32. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $202.39 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

