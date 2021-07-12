SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.41 to $7.95. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $4.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.81 to $33.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $27.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $38.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $18.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $594.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.78 and a one year high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $569.32.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

