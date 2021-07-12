Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 506,037 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 506,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $24,691,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,129 shares of company stock valued at $36,815. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

