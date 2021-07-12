Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of InflaRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,711. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.47.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

