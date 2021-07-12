Suvretta Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Forte Biosciences worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $274,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

