Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 891,047 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 468.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 891,047 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $55,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

