Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 151,150 Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FinServ Acquisition worth $29,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSRV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

FSRV stock remained flat at $$14.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,998. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

