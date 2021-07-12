Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,654 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. GFL Environmental comprises about 2.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of GFL Environmental worth $159,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $4,028,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $4,804,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $3,146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $100,862,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.24. 18,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,848. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.