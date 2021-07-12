Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $134.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.45 million and the lowest is $127.74 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

