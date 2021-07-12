Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and $813,480.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.41 or 0.06277894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00145525 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,594,657 coins and its circulating supply is 321,924,693 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

