Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.