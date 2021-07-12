Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) & CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Critical Comparison

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and CMS Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $160.82 million 25.36 -$252.28 million ($1.25) -29.14 CMS Energy $6.68 billion 2.61 $755.00 million $2.67 22.59

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of CMS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CMS Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunnova Energy International and CMS Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 13 1 3.07 CMS Energy 1 4 4 0 2.33

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus price target of $51.71, suggesting a potential upside of 41.96%. CMS Energy has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than CMS Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMS Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and CMS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -124.34% -7.31% -2.14% CMS Energy 12.48% 14.74% 2.96%

Summary

Sunnova Energy International beats CMS Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 790 megawatts serving approximately 107,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 205 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 77,833 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,264 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,096 substations; and 2 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,410 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,958 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It owns interests in independent power plants totalling 1,838 megawatts. The EnterBank segment operates an industrial bank providing unsecured installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

