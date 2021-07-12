Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49. Sumco has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $716.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

