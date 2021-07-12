Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,554 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $375,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

SYK opened at $264.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $176.20 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

