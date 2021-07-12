Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €93.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.52 ($93.55).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR SAX opened at €66.80 ($78.59) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.