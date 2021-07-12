STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by to “Buy”

upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. currently has $39.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

STM opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 745,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

