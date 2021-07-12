Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,357 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $228.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

