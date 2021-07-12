Stifel Financial Corp Sells 119,438 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,438 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Switch by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Switch by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $21.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,540,473 shares of company stock worth $30,874,325 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

