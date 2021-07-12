Stifel Financial Corp Invests $2.83 Million in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.