Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

FUTU stock opened at $139.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

