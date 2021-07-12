Steven Joseph Murray Sells 38,135 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $2,671,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00.

BigCommerce stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. 1,319,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.47. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

