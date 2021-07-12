Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 113.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.08% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $76.17 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86.

