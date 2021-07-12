Stephens Inc. AR Has $793,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

