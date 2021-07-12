Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

NYSE BTZ opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

