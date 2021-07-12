Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 348 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 215,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $182.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.87. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.33 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

