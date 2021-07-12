Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,210 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,295,577.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

