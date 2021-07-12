Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,160,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,527,155.39.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

CNQ opened at C$44.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.06. The firm has a market cap of C$52.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

