Stealth Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $538.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049229 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00032209 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.