Status (SNT) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $236.89 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00054016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00921367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

