Stamina Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stamina Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 88.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.2% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.18. 332,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. The company has a market capitalization of $998.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

