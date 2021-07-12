Stamina Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stamina Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises about 4.3% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stamina Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Elastic worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.20. 4,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

