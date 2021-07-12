Stafi Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00258772 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00037449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

